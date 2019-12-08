November 9, 1937 - December 2, 2019

Vaughn Lyman Lawrence, 82, of Lincoln passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 peacefully at his home. Vaughn was born November 9, 1937 at Hastings, Nebraska to Elvin and Viola Lawrence. The family moved to Albion in 1942 where he attended public school and graduated from Albion High School in 1955. He received a BA degree from Wayne State Teacher's College in 1959 and a Master's degree in Education from UNL in 1968.

Vaughn was employed by Syracuse- Dunbar- Avoca School for 27 years as an Industrial Arts and Social Studies teacher, Junior High Principal for several years and Administrative Assistant and teacher until June of 1986. He was employed at Lincoln Public School for 12 years and retired as Assistant Supervisor of Custodial Service on January 1, 2000. When asked about retirement he always said "It is the best job I ever had.”

Vaughn was a Past Master of Mount Moriah Lodge 57 in Syracuse and was a 50 year member. Raised as a Master Mason on May 22, 1962. Transferred to Union Lodge 287 in Palmyra, Nebraska. He was a member and past governor of the Nebraska Society of Mayflower Descendants. Vaughn had a passion for genealogy and researching family histories.