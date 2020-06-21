× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 4, 1927 - June 15, 2020

Van C. Duling , loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Van was born January 4, 1927 in Bassett, NE to Gilbert and Mabel (Forke) Duling. He attended Lincoln Public Schools, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in business. He turned his enthusiasm for business into a passionate career in travel, having founded Van C. Duling Travel in 1970.

On September 11, 1950 he married Georgia Lemon and together, they raised two daughters, Lynn and Janice. Van loved family and friends, dogs, golf, playing the drums, coffee groups,wearing plaid, Alpha Tau Omega, the Country Club of Lincoln, and making people laugh. He was the co- author of three historical books about Lincoln. He was a proud veteran of WWII, having served in the Navy.

Van is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Lynn and Brent Kalemkiarian, Janice and George Boosalis, granddaughters, Beth (Erik) Fern, Kaylin Boosalis, and grandson Justin, (Taylor) Kalemkiarian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, his parents, and brother, Gerald Duling.

A celebration of life for both Van and Georgia, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army of Lincoln. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.