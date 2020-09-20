 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vada Marie Sutter
View Comments

Vada Marie Sutter

{{featured_button_text}}
Vada Marie Sutter

January 23, 1936 - September 14, 2020

Vada Marie Sutter, age 84, of Lincoln, went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, September 14, 2020. Vada was born January 23, 1936, to Lena and Leo Stauffer.

Vada is preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Daniel D. Sutter; sister, Maxine Bouton; son-in-law, James Wright. Vada is survived by her children, Rosalie Wright, Lanson (Carol) Sutter, Kimberly (Douglas) Rath, Dannie (Shannon) Sutter; brother, Dwayne (Jeanine) Stauffer; grandchildren, Jared (Tina) Wright, Sarah (James) Brown, Nathan Sutter, Andrew (Liz) Sutter, Thomas (Ashley) Rath, Makenzie (Karl) Rath-Giuseffi, Austin Rath, Kramer Rath, Danielle Sutter, Schuyler Sutter; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Callahan, Harper, Everett and Mila; her loving partner, Dean Sell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Family Graveside service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park (meet at gate 2). 6700 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com to send condolences. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to First Evangelical Covenant Church, 6024 L St. Lincoln, NE 68510, or Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 600 Hoffmann Dr., Watertown, WI 53094, in memory of Vada Sutter.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News