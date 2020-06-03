Vada M. Shipp
Vada M. Shipp

Vada M. Shipp

November 10, 1921 - June 2, 2020

Vada M. Shipp, 98, of Ashland, NE (formerly Lincoln) died June 2, 2020 in Ashland. She was born in Pickrell, NE on November 10, 1921 to William & Lizzie (Heacker) Hansel. Member of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW, Goodyear Retirement, Women of the Moose Lodge, Eastern Star, and United Lutheran Church.

Vada is survived by her children, Daryl (Sherri) Shipp and JoAnn Dormer all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Amy, Shelley, Zachery, Bridger, Diane, & Doug; and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Avery, Schuyler, Cydney, Cohen, & Sam. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Graveside services will be 10:30 am Thursday at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery (section Y2 - far northeast corner of cemetery). Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

