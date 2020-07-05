Ulonda "Lonnie" Lawrence
Ulonda "Lonnie" Lawrence

Ulonda "Lonnie" Lawrence

September 4, 1929 - July 1, 2020

Ulonda "Lonnie" Lawrence, 90, died July 1, 2020. Born September 4, 1929, to Major and Blanch Robbins. Lonnie retired from State Farm as a Service Technician. She was a loving, devoted mother.

Preceded in death by husband, Harry E. Lawrence Jr. Survived by children Denise (Jay) Edmiston, Earl (LouAnn) Lawrence, Cheryl (Jeff) Knudsen, Brian (Christy) Lawrence. Grandchildren, Ashley, Jason, Ryan, Jacey, Kiersten. One great grandson, Nash, and niece Ronda Folden.

Funeral at 10:30 a.m., July 9, 2020, at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege Street, Lincoln NE with Pastor Rusty Miller officiating. Memorials to Eastmont Benevolence Fund, 6315 "O" Street, Lincoln, NE 68510-2258. When attending services please abide by CDC and local Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com

