Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ty Bucknell, of Oklahoma City, died April 11. Born in Lincoln, NE to parents Tom & Linda (Salyard) Bucknell, both preceding him in death. Survived by brother Tom Bucknell Jr. and sister Tami Bucknell Pfeiffer, of Lincoln, NE.