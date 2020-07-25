April 24, 1950 - July 20, 2020
Twyla M. Tritsch, 70 of Avoca passed away on July 20, 2020 at home. She was born April 24, 1950 to Miner & Helen (Blankenship) Bassinger. She is survived by her Husband: Roger; Sons: Johnny Allen Clark, Jesse (Tanya) Clark & Joe Clark, also numerous grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
To send flowers to the family of Twyla Tritsch, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.