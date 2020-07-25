Twyla M. Tritsch
April 24, 1950 - July 20, 2020

Twyla M. Tritsch, 70 of Avoca passed away on July 20, 2020 at home. She was born April 24, 1950 to Miner & Helen (Blankenship) Bassinger. She is survived by her Husband: Roger; Sons: Johnny Allen Clark, Jesse (Tanya) Clark & Joe Clark, also numerous grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

