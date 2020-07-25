Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Twyla M. Tritsch, 70 of Avoca passed away on July 20, 2020 at home. She was born April 24, 1950 to Miner & Helen (Blankenship) Bassinger. She is survived by her Husband: Roger; Sons: Johnny Allen Clark, Jesse (Tanya) Clark & Joe Clark, also numerous grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews.