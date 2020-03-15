October 7, 1927 - March 12, 2020

Twila Faith Inderlied, 92, of Wilber, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born to Elmer, Jr. and Bertha Moore on October 7, 1927 on the farm West of Saline Center near Dorchester, Nebraska. She married Willard Inderlied on December 2, 1952 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt.

Throughout her life, Twila worked as a school teacher, a bookkeeper, a caregiver for her neighbor's children, and most importantly helping Willard on the farm anyway she could. Her Czech heritage was very important to her. She was a member of Saline Center Lodge, DeWitt Grange, Saline County Chorus, and First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber.

Her family and friends were very important to her. Twila is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Richard and Jacqulyn of Lincoln, Kenneth and Kathleen of Beatrice. Grandchildren: Patrick Inderlied, Bradley and Michelle Inderlied, Kurtis and Danielle Inderlied, Kristin Inderlied, Kody Inderlied and significant other Shantel Jay, great--grandchildren, cousins, and a niece.

Services are Thursday, March 19th at 10:30 AM, First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. Visitation: Wednesday, 5 – 7 PM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

Service information Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Wilber

607 West 3rd Street

Wilber, NE 68465 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. First Evangelical Lutheran Church

204 South School Street

Wilber, NE 68465 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.