Twila Faith Inderlied
Twila Faith Inderlied

Twila Faith Inderlied

October 7, 1927 - March 12, 2020

Twila Faith Inderlied, 92, of Wilber, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born to Elmer, Jr. and Bertha Moore on October 7, 1927 on the farm West of Saline Center near Dorchester, Nebraska. She married Willard Inderlied on December 2, 1952 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt.

Throughout her life, Twila worked as a school teacher, a bookkeeper, a caregiver for her neighbor's children, and most importantly helping Willard on the farm anyway she could. Her Czech heritage was very important to her. She was a member of Saline Center Lodge, DeWitt Grange, Saline County Chorus, and First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber.

Her family and friends were very important to her. Twila is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Richard and Jacqulyn of Lincoln, Kenneth and Kathleen of Beatrice. Grandchildren: Patrick Inderlied, Bradley and Michelle Inderlied, Kurtis and Danielle Inderlied, Kristin Inderlied, Kody Inderlied and significant other Shantel Jay, great--grandchildren, cousins, and a niece.

Services are Thursday, March 19th at 10:30 AM, First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. Visitation: Wednesday, 5 – 7 PM, Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Wilber
607 West 3rd Street
Wilber, NE 68465
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:30AM-11:00AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
204 South School Street
Wilber, NE 68465
