Tricia Turpin



April 28, 2020

Tricia, 50, passed away April 28 in Lincoln, Neb. Daughter of Dick and Reenie Turpin of Lincoln, Tricia blessed this earth with four beautiful children: Bailee and Sutton Hermann, Fort Collins, CO., and Cali and Kendall Haslund-Nielsen, Loveland, CO. Her siblings include Muffy (Jack) Morris, Jeni (Pat) Borer, Jana (Mick) McGuire and Travis (Abby) Turpin.

Memorials for Tricia's children in care of the family at 801 So. 35th St., Lincoln, NE 68510.

