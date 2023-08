January 9, 2000 – August 12, 2023

Trey Richard “Dicky” Hollamon passed away on August 12, 2023. He was born on January 9, 2000, in Lincoln, NE.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:30 am at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home located at 4040 A Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com.