Trenton Lee Rittenhouse
August 16, 2023
Trenton is survived by his parents, Christina Isaacson and Toby Rittenhouse; mom, Jessica Irmer; brothers, Matt Crouch, Anthony Irmer, Logan Palmer, Trevor Palmer; grandparents, Terry Rittenhouse, Rich (Janet) Reid, Frank (Judy) Turner, and Joe (Linda) Snyder, significant other, Shelby Andrews, extended Rittenhouse family members.
Funeral Service will be held 12 PM, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street.
Visitation will be held from 2 hours prior to service.