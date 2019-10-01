March 31, 1985 - September 28, 2019
Travis John Gingery of Palmyra, passed away September 28, 2019 at home. Born March 31, 1985 to John and Kelly Gingery of Lincoln. He has two sisters, Shawna Ogden (Todd) and Nicole Gingery. August 17, 2014 he married Bobbi Patricia Clark.
Travis was preceded in death by his daughter, Letti Marie Gingery. Services for Travis will be at Lincoln Berean Church Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 a.m.
