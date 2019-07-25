December 24, 1979 - July 21, 2019
Travis James Foreman, 39, the son of Harry and Gale (Philippi) Foreman, was born on December 24, 1979 in Lincoln. He passed away on July 21, 2019 in Lincoln. He attended Fredstrom Elementary and Goodrich Middle school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1998. He created a very successful internet business. He was united in marriage to Amanda Kranau on March 26, 2004.
Travis is survived by his wife Amanda and sons James and Jeremy of Lincoln; his parents Harry and Gale of Lincoln; his sisters Lori Loder (Pat) of Lincoln and Ranae Foreman (Andy Foote) of Douglas, and his brother Joe of Albuquerque, New Mexico; in-laws Victor and Diana Kranau and sister-in-law Valerie Weinert and husband Allen and their children Hayden and Emily all of Superior; other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials may be directed to James and Jeremy's college education. Condolences: pricefuneralhomes.com
