November 22, 2019 - October 24, 1967
You have free articles remaining.
Tory T. Tuhey, 52, of Lincoln, passed away November 22, 2019. Born October 24, 1967 in Denver, CO to Richard L. and Lydia M. (Drbal) Tuhey. Tory worked for Assurity Life Insurance Company as a Customer Connections Interview Specialist.
Family members include her brother Troy Tuhey, Lincoln; aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (12-5-19) Zion Church, 5511 South 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.