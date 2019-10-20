{{featured_button_text}}

October 18, 2019

Toni L. Kunz, age 78, of Ceresco. Survived by husband Earl Kunz; children Josh (Angie) Kunz, Aaron Kunz, Elizabeth (Randy) Davis, Mark (Michele) Kunz, Matt (Gina) Kunz, Dave (Debbie) Kunz, Barb Heeren, Lorri (Steve) Weyers; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters Roxie Darnell, Vickie Baker. Preceded in death by first husband John Hermanson; parents Merle and Alyce Beatty.

Visitation 6-8 pm Friday October 25 at Evangelical Covenant Church, Ceresco. Service 11 am Saturday October 26 at church with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The Nebraska Cremation Society, 402-200-3366, NebraskaCremation.com

