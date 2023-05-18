Tonda K. Westmoreland, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away May 16, 2023. She was born May 28, 1943 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Wallace and Phyllis A. (Larson) Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter, Katherine (Westmoreland) Blanchard of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tammy Westmoreland of El Cajon, CA; daughter, Tami Westmoreland of Lincoln; daughter, Adri Ann Durand of Lincoln; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Jim Farkas of Lincoln. Sister, Carla McNeal of Lincoln. Six grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Tonda is preceded in death by her husband, Layne “Skip” Westmoreland; her parents; sons: Todd Westmoreland and Stuart Shaw; sister, Shirlene Becklund; and a brother, Gary Johnson.