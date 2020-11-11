Tom Potter

Tom served on many private and public community boards in Lincoln during his career at The National Bank of Commerce and subsequently as President of the Lincoln Mutual Life Insurance Company. These included, among others, the Board of the National Bank of Commerce; the Bryan Hospital, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the United Way, Madonna, the Lincoln Country Club, Nebraska Bankers Association, the Nebraska Life Insurance Guarantee Association, the National Organization of Life Insurance Guarantee Associations, Union Bank, US Bank Community Advisory Board, the American Council of Life Insurance Companies, Lincoln Mutual Life Insurance Company, Woodmen Accident and Life and Assurity Life Insurance Company. In 2000, he and the Board of Directors of Lincoln Mutual initiated a merger with Woodmen Accident and Life. Following the merger, he and the Board initiated a merger between the merged entity (which became Assurity Life) and Security Financial Life Insurance Company. That merged entity became the present Assurity Life Insurance Company.