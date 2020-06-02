× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 27, 1944 - May 30, 2020

Tom Hagemann, 76, of Mead, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Mead, NE. He was born February 27, 1944 in Norfolk, NE to Louis and Irma (Selting) Hagemann.

Survived by wife of 48 years, Maren “Marty” Hagemann; children, Roger (Kim) Conrad of Lincoln, NE, Merle (Suzanne) Hagemann of O'Neill, NE, Patricia (Bret) Ketelsen of Magnet, NE and Jon (Stacy) Hagemann of Papillion, NE; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irma Hagemann.

Mass of Christian Burial, Wed. (6/3/2020) 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E 8th St., Mead, NE. Visitation, Tues. (6/2/2020) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary all at Church. Interment with military honors at St. James Cemetery, Mead, NE. Mass and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to the Wahoo Senior Center, Make-A-Wish Nebraska or Nebraska Truck Convoy/Special Olympics. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

