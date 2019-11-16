October 27, 2019
Tom Friel, of Lincoln, passed away October 27, 2019. Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas W. Friel, Jr. and Ryan T. Cepurnieks, daughter, Bridget N. Friel, grandchildren, Venessa Williams, Lariah Azzam, Richard Cuza, sisters, Patsi Bahr, Cookie (Lyle) Wittler, and brother, Richard Friel. Preceded in death by his beloved dog, Spike.
