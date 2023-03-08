Tom E. Towle age 65, of Garland, NE, born February 28, 1958, passed away March 5, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Thursday, March 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Pastor Mike Meyer officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials to the Towle Family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com