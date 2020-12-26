Tom Coyne

March 14, 1960 - December 21, 2020

Thomas Michael Coyne (Tom), of Lincoln, 60, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2020. Tom was born in Kings Lynn, Norfolk, England on March 14, 1960. The family moved to Lincoln in 1961 where he remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1978 and studied sociology at UNL. He was a member of the 1978 high school state championship track team, earning a silver medal in the two-mile relay event.

East High inducted the team in its first “Team of Distinction” award in 2018. An avid athlete, he was a soccer goalie in local adult leagues for many years, and was awarded a trophy as the best goalkeeper in the league. He volunteered for a number of years assisting the East High track team, and he worked as a server for many years at Lazlo's in downtown Lincoln.

Tom is the son of Dr. Ann Coyne (currently of Ithaca, NY) and the late Dr. Dermot P. Coyne. Survivors include four brothers, P.J. (Lori Coyne), Brian (Maureen Garde), James, Gerry, one sister, Cathy Boekstal, and four nephews and nieces, Patrick Coyne, Peter Coyne, Rose Coyne and Shoshanah Boekstal.

Burial will be private at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Food Bank of Lincoln.