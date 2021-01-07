Tom A. Wherry

September 7, 1936 - January 4, 2021

Tom A. Wherry, 84, Tecumseh, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.Tom Allen Wherry was born to Tom E. and Betty (Barr) Wherry on Sept. 7, 1936 in Pawnee City, NE. Tom grew up in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1955. While in high school, Tom participated in football, basketball and track. He was proud to be a member of the Tecumseh High School state basketball team in 1954 along with his brother John. After graduation, Tom attended Hastings College and later received his funeral director and embalming license. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1962 in Germany.

He was always interested in geology, astronomy, walking and photography. Tom was very musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar and singing, especially singing and going to contests with the Homestead Harmonizers in Beatrice. Tom loved traveling and traveled all over the United States including Alaska and Hawaii as well as Canada, Germany, France, The Netherlands, the Orient and Australia.