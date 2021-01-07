Tom A. Wherry
September 7, 1936 - January 4, 2021
Tom A. Wherry, 84, Tecumseh, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.Tom Allen Wherry was born to Tom E. and Betty (Barr) Wherry on Sept. 7, 1936 in Pawnee City, NE. Tom grew up in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1955. While in high school, Tom participated in football, basketball and track. He was proud to be a member of the Tecumseh High School state basketball team in 1954 along with his brother John. After graduation, Tom attended Hastings College and later received his funeral director and embalming license. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1962 in Germany.
He was always interested in geology, astronomy, walking and photography. Tom was very musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar and singing, especially singing and going to contests with the Homestead Harmonizers in Beatrice. Tom loved traveling and traveled all over the United States including Alaska and Hawaii as well as Canada, Germany, France, The Netherlands, the Orient and Australia.
Tom joined his older brothers Art and John in the family funeral business along with their father Tom E. Wherry, faithfully serving families in their time of need with funeral homes in Tecumseh, Pawnee City and Humboldt. He was a 50 yr. member of the Nebraska Funeral Director's Association. Tom was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, was an Elder and assisted with music programs.
Survivors: siblings, Mary York and husband Tom of Kearney, Art Wherry and wife Edie of Humboldt, John Wherry and wife Bernie of Pawnee City and Jane Koll of Minneapolis, MN, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Nancy and Ann.
Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m. Sat., Jan. 9, 2021, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh with Rev. Ken Tubbesing officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page and radio broadcast on FM 88.7 for those choosing to stay in their vehicles. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, and 9-8 Friday, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Interment will be in the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City, NE with military honors by the Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com.