August 3, 1949 – August 6, 2019.
Todd Ryan Ball, 70, of Lincoln passed away on August 6, 2019 surrounded by family. Born August 3, 1949 in Fremont to Rod and Joyce (Osterloh) Ball. “T.R.” served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk from (1967-1971) and served in and worked as a skilled carpenter for the National Guard for the majority of his career.
Todd is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rhonda; daughter, Rachael; sons, Andrew, Anthony, Asher and Aaron, six grandchildren; mother Joyce Ball, and sister Darcy McBride; cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous good friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hooper, First Christian Church, Lincoln, or Sarcoma Foundation of America. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
