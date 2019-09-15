Todd M. Horton

June 23, 1969 – September 10, 2019
Born in Lincoln, to Robert L. and Carol J. (McQuiston) Horton. He was a loving and gentle soul and a man of many talents. He loved watching all sports and getting his hands dirty working in the yard.
You have free articles remaining.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt and uncle. He is survived by his parents, brothers Jeff (wife Theresa) and Randee Horton, also aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and his dog buddy Bosley. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is finally at peace.
There will be no viewing or service. Cremation was chosen. Burial at a later date. In memory of Todd, give your kids a hug. Condolences at Wyuka.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Todd Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.