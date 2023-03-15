Todd J. Scherer

January 6, 1961 - March 9, 2023

Todd J. Scherer, 62, son of Leo Scherer Jr. and Barbara (Rhoades) Scherer, was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 6, 1961 and passed away in Grand Island, Nebraska on March 9, 2023. Todd grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1979. His high school career was spent participating in all sports with success: football, wrestling, and track. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, changing course after his freshman year to pursue fulltime his passion for horses and the horse racing industry.

49 years of being on the “backside”, with 42 years of being a professional in the horse industry, all started when Todd's Grandfather, Arnold Stumbaugh, introduced him to his first hands-on experience in 1974 at the age of 13. In 1981, Todd experienced his first earned win as a horse trainer. Over the course of 42 years, he left his mark in 27 states and 49 horse racing tracks. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by 2 sisters and their husbands, his niece and his nephew, and his furry friends, Little Guy and the “fillies”, Truffles, Dumplin, Gucci, Twinkle, and Glamour.

As Todd would say, “Think about it!”

Todd's service recording will be available after 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 21st at roperandsons.com.