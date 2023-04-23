The people in our lives hold various roles, not only in our day-to-day living but within our hearts and souls as well. Todd loved sharing time with his two sons, Devan and Cooper, working on both of the boy’s trucks by educating them on how to fix and maximize their vehicles to their fullest potential. Todd also had a considerable enthusiasm for sports teams, such as the Braves and Chiefs since he was a little boy. Along with being a father, he was a son. Living alongside his mother, he assisted her with daily activities to the degree of cooking healthy meals for the both of them, attending to daily chores, and arranging and upgrading the home by building shelves, painting each room, and building a garden for their enjoyment. Todd was a devoted father and son.