Toby Scott Churchill
April 14, 1956 - October 21, 2019
Omaha, NE- Toby Scott Churchill, age 63, passed away on Monday afternoon, October 21st, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.Toby was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, graduating from Lincoln East High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Toby worked in economic development in the state of Nebraska for over 35 years. He was awarded the 2016 Nebraska Economic Developers Lifetime Achievement Award.
You have free articles remaining.
Toby will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, kind heart, tremendous faith, and terrible impersonations. During his life, Toby was an active participant in church activities, volunteer work, and youth sports within the communities where he lived. Toby's magnetic personality and ability to make others smile will be missed by the many lives he touched.
Toby is survived by his wife, Lori; his two sons, Mason (Leslie) and Colin (Shelby); six grandchildren: Ewan, Lily, Leighton, Simon, Cooper and Joss; and sister Toni Churchill.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 1st from noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel in Omaha, followed by services at 1pm. Memorials are suggested to The Assistance Fund. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900; heafeyheafey.com