× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 21, 2019 - May 18, 2020

Tobias Wayne Morrison, infant son of Karen Keyes and Cody Morrison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of seven months. He was born October 21, 2019 in Lincoln. Tobias had a love for life and was always the happiest baby. He loved his food and drinking his milk. He was a people observer and loved everyone he met and was loved by everyone.

Tobias was so handsome and he loved discovering new things. Tobias loved animals and his turtle, Franklin. His favorite color was red. He loved watching his aunt play basketball and all the girls run up and down the court. Tobias was so funny and made everyone smile and laugh all the time. He showed everyone he met unconditional love. His favorite things were food and naps and watching Mickey Mouse Club House and Elmo Loves You. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.