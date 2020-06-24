Tina I. Wiles, 57, Lincoln, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born July 11, 1962, to Henry and Betty Mowry in Igloo, SD. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Tina enjoyed attending St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, Lincoln Saltdogs games and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.

Celebration of Tina's Life will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln (10). Rev. Darin S. Corder officiating. Memorials may be given to the American Lung Association. No visitation, cremation.