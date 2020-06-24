July 11, 1962 - June 20, 2020
Tina I. Wiles, 57, Lincoln, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born July 11, 1962, to Henry and Betty Mowry in Igloo, SD. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Tina enjoyed attending St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, Lincoln Saltdogs games and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
Family members include husband of 38 years, Tim; sons Paul Wiles and Nathanial Wiles, all of Lincoln; parents Henry and Betty Mowry, Rapid City, SD; siblings Tammy, Pam and Patrick; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Celebration of Tina's Life will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Rev. Darin S. Corder officiating. Memorials may be given to the American Lung Association. No visitation, cremation. Roper and Sons is committed to the safety of our community. We wear our masks to protect you and your family. We ask that you wear your mask to protect us and our families. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
