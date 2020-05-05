× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Timothy Zerr

May 5, 1957 – May 1, 2020

A man of many words, and many more collections, has uttered his final phrase. This past Friday, Timothy Zerr of Roca, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home amidst his loved ones. Having been born in Columbus, Nebraska to Tony and Charlotte Zerr on May 5th of 1957.

Tim is survived by his wife, Denise, as well as their children, grandchildren, and many pets. As intense in death as he was in life, Tim will be best remembered for his charitable nature, magnetic presence, and his colorful storytelling.

In remembrance of his lively impact, condolences may be sent to Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68512

