June 28, 2019
Timothy Von Busch, 66, Lincoln passed away June 28, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, July 6, at Havelock Social Hall, 4538 North 62nd. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
