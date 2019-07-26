June 21, 1964 - July 23, 2019
Timothy “Tim” D. Smith, 55, of Martell, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1964, in Lincoln to David and Barbara (Hansen) Smith. Tim worked as a machinist for Burlington Northern.
Surviving family members include his wife Kimberly, daughter Kaitlin, son Hunter, his parents, brother Mark (Matt) Smith, sisters Tracey (K.C.) Rittscher and Jennifer (Aaron) Marshbanks, in laws Harlan and Beverly Mertes, brother-in-law Brad (Angela) Mertes, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Preceded in death by grandparents Elizabeth Granata and Enos and Ruth Hansen.
Services will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 29, at Southwood Lutheran. Visitation will be 3-5 pm with family greeting friends on Sunday, July 28, at Roper and Sons South Chapel (3950 Hohensee.) Casual attire is requested. Memorials can be made to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com
