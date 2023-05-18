Timothy Kevin McClain

February 22, 1949 - May 15, 2023

Reverend Dr. Timothy Kevin McClain, 74, died Monday, May 15, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.

Born February 22, 1949, to Garold and Virginia (Myers) McClain in Sioux City, IA; Tim was a graduate of Central High School. He received a Bachelor of Political Science from the University of South Dakota and was commission into the United States Army in 1971. After serving in Panama as a Captain, he was called to ministry and pursued his Master of Divinity from Dubuque Theological Seminary - being ordained as a Presbyterian Minister in 1978. Tim also earned a Doctor of Ministry from Lexington (KY) Theological Seminary.

Tim served churches in Beatrice (NE), LaPlata (MO), Hickman (NE), Lincoln (NE), Waverly (NE), and Tecumseh (NE). He was a member of Homestead Presbytery and a commissioner of the Presbyterian Church USA General Assembly. Tim's passion for his country, congregations, and faith were evident - instilling these same values professionally and personally with his family, whom he loved dearly.

Survived by his wife of 42-years, Carol (Hadfield) McClain; daughter, Eden Houska (Shawn); son, Noah McClain (Meghan); and grandson, Samuel; sister, Kimberly McCormick (Scott); niece, nephew and sisters-in-law. Tim was preceded in death by this father and mother; and brother, Mike McClain.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army or Lincoln Parks and Recreation to enhance Pioneers Park.