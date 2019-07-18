Timothy Kelly Burns 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Timothy Kelly Burns × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} June 20, 1952 - July 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Timothy Kelly Burns Celebrate the life of: Timothy Kelly Burns Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? promotion What do our archives hold for you? Print Ads Sale DEL GOULD MEATS - Ad from 2019-07-18 1 hr ago Del Gould Meats Inc. 3520 N 20th St, Lincoln, NE 68521 402-438-3520 Website Golf WOODLAND HILLS GOLF SHOP - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Woodland Hills Golf Shop 6000 Woodland Hills Dr, Eagle, NE 68347 402-475-4653 Website Restaurant SALSARITA - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 SALSARITA 2900 COPPER RIDGE DR, LINCOLN, NE 68516 402-440-3378 Other LINCOLN FIRST REALTY - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Lincoln First Realty 7575 S. 57th St., Lincoln, NE 68516 402-434-2222 Website Finance LINCONE - Ad from 2019-07-13 Jul 13, 2019 LINCONE Federal Credit Union 4638 W St, Lincoln, NE 68503 402-441-3555 Website Car GRAHAM TIRE CO - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Transportation ELITE TOURS - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Elite Tours 1603 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102 239-985-0479 Website Education SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE-MILFORD - Ad from 2019-07-14 Jul 14, 2019 Southeast Community College 600 State St, Milford, NE 68405 402-761-8330 Medical HOME CARE ASSISTANCE - Ad from 2019-07-13 Jul 13, 2019 Home Care Assistance 6000 Village Dr Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68516 402-304-2492 Website Car WOODHOUSE AUTO FAMILY-MARKETING - Ad from 2019-07-13 Jul 13, 2019 Woodhouse Auto Family-marketing 6603 L ST, OMAHA, NE 68117 402-504-1563