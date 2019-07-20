June 20, 1952 - July 17, 2019
Timothy Kelly Burns, age 67, of Lincoln, passed away July 17, 2019 at Tabitha of Lincoln. He was born June 20, 1952 in Douglas County, Omaha, to Muriel Grace (Hobday) Burns and Robert Leo Burns. He joined the United States Army on June 22, 1972, Omaha, place of entry. Timothy received the National Defense Service Medal - Expert Grenade Marksman M16. He had an Honorable Discharge on June 21, 1978, Fort Dix, New Jersey, place of separation.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother; Muriel Grace (Hobday) Burns, father; Robert Leo Burns, Sr., brothers: Robert Leo Burns, Jr., Paddy Regen Burns, sister; Dixie Ann (Burns) Humphrey. Timothy Kelly Burns is survived by his wife, Violet Annett (Miller) Burns of Lincoln, daughters: Mickie Marie Burns of Lincoln, Misty Ann Rodriguez-Lyman and husband Jose' (Tito) Rodriguez of Lincoln, their children: Hailey Ann Lyman, Paige Marie Lyman, Timothy Rafael Rodriguez, daughter; Kelly Lynn Burns of Lincoln, his brothers: Gary Christopher Burns and wife Jean Burns of Omaha, and Kerry Kevin Burns of Fort Calhoun.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Monday (7-22) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. until service time on Monday (7-22) at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.