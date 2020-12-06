 Skip to main content
Timothy J. Greiner
December 2, 2020

Timothy J. Greiner, 55, of Lincoln, died on December 2, 2020. A Private Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family invites friends to gather outside the funeral home to honor Tim and his service to his community and country as he receives due honors from the Raymond Fire Department and Nebraska National Guard. A procession will proceed through Lincoln and out to his place of residence. Friends are welcome to stop by his house after the service.

