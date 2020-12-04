Timothy J. Greiner

April 2, 1965 - December 2, 2020

Timothy J. Greiner, 55, of Lincoln, died on December 2, 2020. Tim was born April 2, 1965, to William & Janice (Eckles) Greiner in Lincoln. Tim was a true patriot and a civil servant. He served his country for 29 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard, where he received an honorable discharge as a First Sergeant in 2011. He served his local community as a firefighter and EMT for over 30 years. He loved everything about being a firefighter and took great pride in his service.

Tim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He especially treasured sharing his love of fishing with his grandchildren. He loved his children fiercely and was never happier than when everyone was gathered together, eating his famous sloppy joes, drinking Coors Lights, and sitting out on the deck. Above all the rest, he found the greatest joy in being "Grandpa Tim."

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-sister, Jami Gross. Survived by his children, Tim, Jr. (Siera) Greiner, Traci (Jeremy) Schuver, Tara (Ben) Golden; fiancée, Kathy Gillispie; father, William Greiner; step-father, Larry Eckles; grandchildren, Cash, Holt & Maven Greiner, Kylee Schuver, William Golden; brothers, Troy & Brad Greiner; step-brothers, Mark & Chris Eckles.

A Private Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family invites friends to gather outside the funeral home to honor Tim and his service to his community and country as he receives due honors from the Raymond Fire Department and Nebraska National Guard. A procession will proceed through Lincoln and out to his place of residence. Friends are welcome to stop by his house after the service. At the request of the Greiner family, there will be no public viewing/visitation. Tim's wish was to be cremated. Memorials are suggested to the Raymond Fire Department or the family for further designation.