Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Family will present 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church , 14th & K Streets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.