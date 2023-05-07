Timothy J. Franssen
May 3, 2023
Timothy J. Franssen, 66, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on May 3, 2023.
Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Family will present 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church , 14th & K Streets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.