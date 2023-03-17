Timothy Daniel Kircher, Jr.

August 11, 1988 - March 10, 2023

Timothy Daniel Kircher, Jr., 34, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born on August 11, 1988, to Timothy Kircher and Mechelle Kircher (Lipskey) in Lincoln. US Army veteran.

Timothy is survived by his parents, Shelley (Lipskey) Kircher, Timothy Daniel Sr.; sisters, Natalie and Sheridan; niece, Molly Ann, many relatives.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com