July 20, 1955 - February 26, 2020

Timothy Dale Wetzel, 64, of Lincoln, died on February 26, 2020. Mr. Wetzel was born July 20, 1955 to Dale & Rosella (Peters) Wetzel in Grand Island, NE. Tim graduated from Wood River Rural High School in 1973 and joined the United States Air Force in 1974.

Preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Eugene (Ruth) Wetzel, Willie (Elvera) Peters. Survived by his mother, Rosella Hogle; siblings, Sally Jackson, twin sister Theresa Wetzel, Deirdre (Gordon) Desel, Nancy (Richard) Acker, Sarilee (John) Harvey.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.

