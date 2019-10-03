October 8, 1946 - September 30, 2019
Timothy Allen Ridolfi, 73, of Lincoln, died Monday, Sept. 30 surrounded by friends and family. He was the son of Doris Marie Lind and Albert Ridolfi and was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Milford, Neb. He married Miriam French July 31, 1981 in Las Vegas. He had previously been married to Laura Debus. Tim worked 31 years for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Company, starting as a lineman. He retired and moved with Miriam to Bella Vista, Ark., where they resided until returning to Lincoln in 2018. Tim grew up in Lincoln with his grandparents Carl and Lilly Lind, and lived in Indianapolis and Reno., Nev., before returning to Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife Miriam, daughter Amy (Mark) Fitzsimmons, of Lincoln, and son Timothy Jr. (Ginger Jesse), of Deshler, Ne., and grandchildren Jayme, Zach (Miranda), Nic and Max Fitzsimmons; Hannah (Nick) Massa, Brittaney (Devon) Hartley, Natasha O'Neal, Mason O'Neal and Seth Ridolfi; great-grandchildren Lucan and Sebastian Massa and Jax Fitzsimmons, and family friend Miranda Ienn. Survivors also include his brothers David (Jin) Ridolfi, of Glendale, Az., Mark (Sandy) Ridolfi, of Rock Island, Ill., and Joel Ridolfi, of Augusta, Ga; and his aunt Alice Richardson, of Holdrege, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held later.
