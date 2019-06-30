August 10, 1952 - June 28, 2019
Timothy A. Von Busch, of Lincoln, passed to his heavenly home on June 28, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in Lincoln to Floyd and Nioma Von Busch on August 10, 1952. Tim worked at Midwest Lumber from 1970 until 1973 when he went to work for Ready Mixed Concrete and in 1978 went to Ashland to start the new U-Mix division where he worked until his retirement in 2010.
Tim married his wife Karen Menke in July of 1973. To this union three children were born: Andy (Theresa) Von Busch, Adam (Kristina) Von Busch and Angela (Vince) Boston. He was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Kaleb, Connor, Cooper, and Korbin Von Busch, Emma Lee and Camden Boston. Lilly Murphy, Charlie Stoecker and Aubrella Murphy.
Tim is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, sister, Sharon (Jim) Frederick, brother, Tom (Carolyn) Von Busch, mother-in-law, Elaine Menke, sister-in-law Pat Koehne. Brothers-in-law, Charlie (Peg) Menke, Byron (Julie) Menke, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Lester Menke and nephew, Jason Von Busch.
Tim requested no funeral, but a celebration of life for reminiscing and remembering, time and place to be announced later. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com