October 16, 1982 - July 3, 2019

Timm is survived by his loving wife Kelsey of 10 years, daughters Neva (8), Phoebe (6), sons Reed (4), Hank (1). Parents Dr. Thomas (Vivian Brinkmeyer) Bauer, Susan (John) Hall, Jeff (Molly) Reed. Brothers Dr. Ryan Bauer, Andy (Kinsey) Bauer, brothers in law; Joel (Jill) Reed, Timothy Reed, Luke Reed, David Reed stepbrothers; Dave (Michelle) Hall, Jim (Renee) Hall, Jeff (Jen) Hall, Chad Hall, and Nick (Jenna) Hall. Nieces Marlee & Quinlee Bauer, Nephews Clayton and Grayson Reed.

Timm is also survived by many loving extended family, friends and friends who became family. Timm will be forever missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 am at City Light Church West, 3401 Oak View Dr., Omaha, NE 68144. A private burial will be held prior.

A special thank you to all who have prayed for and with Timm along with continuing to wrap your arms around us during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to his wife Kelsey Bauer for later designation. Condolences at www.bramanmortuary.com

