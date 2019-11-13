March 29, 1957 - November 10, 2019
Timothy A. Otte was born on March 29, 1957 to Reinhold and Leona (Prigge) Otte in Stromsburg. He graduated from Rising City High School in 1976. He then earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Concordia University in Seward.
Tim worked at Tenneco (Walker Manufacturing) as a Master Scheduler for over 40 years. He did lawn care and snow removal with his best friend Dave Gleisberg. He especially liked to spend time with friends and family. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Rising City and a member of Fast Breakers Fan Club for Nebraska Women's Basketball. Tim passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 in Seward at the age of 62.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his father, Reinhold Otte, Seward; sisters, Teresa Otte, David City, Bonnie (Roger) Topil, Rising City; nieces, Kim (Andrew) Lewis, Roca, Kristy Topil, Lincoln; special friend, Diane Rohren, Lincoln; beloved cat, Tigger. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Otte.
Visitation: 2-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 10:30 am Thursday, Nov. 14, at Grace Lutheran Church, 746 Pinewood Ave., Seward. Memorials: Concordia University, Grace Lutheran Church-Seward, Faith Lutheran Church-Rising City, Seward County Museum-Goehner or donor's choice. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com