June 12, 2023
Funeral service for Tim Stiefel age 84 of Denton, NE and formerly of the Valentine area, will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Valentine. The burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Visitation will be held, 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Mr. Stiefel passed away on June 12, 2023, in Denton.
Survivors include wife Judy of Lincoln, NE; brother Dick of Crookston.
Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is in charge of service arrangements.