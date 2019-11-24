October 6, 1920 - November 17, 2019
Tillie Artz, 99, of Lincoln, NE died November 17, 2019 at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 6, 1920 the youngest of 14 children to Charles and Mary Koziel Augustine in Primrose, Nebraska. She attended school in Boone & Greeley Counties.She married Delmar “Pete” Artz on March 21, 1936. They lived and farmed in Harlan County until 1983 when they moved to Alma. Tillie also worked as a cook at the Huntley Public School for 5 years and at the Harlan County Hospital for 4 1/2 years.
She is survived by 4 daughters Joan O'Brien, Lincoln, NE, Sharon (Ross) Jones, Sun City West, AZ, Mary (Donald) Ulmer, Lincoln, NE and Marcia (Roger) Gerdes, Bella Vista, AR.; 3 granddaughters, Lori (Ted) Strnot, Cynthia Jones, and Kimberly (John) Bussey; 2 stepgrandsons Dennis and David Jones and their families, and one great-granddaughter Jordan Bussey; two sisters-in-law Lela (John) Dier, Holdrege, NE and Barbara Artz, Minden, NE. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete in 1984, her parents, 9 brothers and 4 sisters.
Graveside services will be Monday December 2 at 1:00 pm at the Alma Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.