ThuThuy Thi Mai

February 12, 2020

Mai Thi ThuThuy, 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on February 12, 2020. She was born in Tra Vinh, Vietnam to the late Mai Van Trong and Nguyen Thi Sieng. ThuThuy loved to fish and attend to her beautiful garden. She worked at Lincoln Snack Company for over 15 years.

Those left to cherish ThuThuy's memories are her husband of 64 years, Nam Nguyen of Lincoln; her daughters, Phuong Dailey of Fort Collins, Colorado; Chi Penner and her husband, Dave of Rogers, Arkansas; Monica (Tram) Dawson and her husband, Alan of Lincoln; Debbie Wood and her husband, Brian of Omaha; Anna Foster and her husband, James of Lincoln; her grandsons, Connor Dawson and his wife, Catherine of Lincoln; Colesun Wood of Omaha; her granddaughters, Rebekka Kinney of Fort Collins, Colorado; Stephanie Wheelock and her husband James of Rogers, Arkansas; Michelle Gardner and her husband, Richard of Rogers, Arkansas; Jessica Shiffermiller and her husband Scott of Lincoln; her great-grandsons, Luis Wheelock; Christopher Gardner; Rex Shiffermiller; Kip Shiffermiller; her great-granddaughters, Roxanne Kinney; Alice Kinney; Ellie Wheelock; Reagan Wheelock; Clara Gardner; Addie Gardner; Mia Shiffermiller.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mai Van Trong, Nguyen Thi Sieng, and Mai Thi Thu Van.

Visitation is Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 “O” Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 from 1 to 5 p.m. A memorial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation on Monday from 9-10 a.m. A gravesite service will follow. Family requests no monetary donations. Condolences at wyuka.com

