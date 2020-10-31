August 24, 1956 - October 28, 2020

Thuan Van Nguyen, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on October 28, 2020. Born on August 24, 1956, in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, he was the fourth of six children. He fled Vietnam in 1980. In 1981, he was sponsored by his brother, Thanh Nguyen, and eventually moved to the United States settling in Lincoln, Nebraska to join the rest of his brothers and restart his life.

A man of few words and subtle humor, Thuan delighted in the simple aspects of life, from family cook-outs to tinkering with machines & electronics in the garage. He also enjoyed the beauty & vastness of nature, family fishing trips, long walks, reading, learning, and quality time with brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. He always made time for everyone. Thuan was a beloved father, husband, uncle, son and a cherished member of the community and will be dearly missed.

Here, he met his future wife, Ha, and raised the joys of his life, daughters Elizabeth (Tu) and Eliza (Doanh). Thuan is also survived by his mother, Sang Nguyen and his brothers Thuc Nguyen, Thanh Nguyen, Thuat Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen. He was preceded by his father, Duc Nguyen and his eldest brother, Thinh Nguyen.

A celebration of Thuan's life will be held at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St, Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm for remembrance. 6:30 pm prayer service will be officiated by Father Joseph Nguyen also at the funeral home. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asks well-wishers to consider making a donation to ALS in the Heartland at https://alsintheheartland.org/. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com