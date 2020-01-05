April 17, 1929 - January 1, 2020
Thomas Ward Cookston, 90, passed away January 1, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born April 17, 1929 to Clarence and Grace (Norris) Cookston in Upton WY. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the USAF serving over 20 years. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeant Association, Tac Tank, 98 Air Refueling Squadron, VFW, DAV, and American Legion, Redeemer Lutheran Church as a voting member and elder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football and baseball where he played in the minor leagues.
Thomas is survived by sons David (Regina) of Lincoln, Douglass (Lori) of Rapid City SD, daughters Deborah (Richard) Fields of St. Louis, MO, Denise Fazel of Lincoln, 12 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Brother Scotty, Sisters Arlene Guthri, Lela Brown, Faith Matthews, Judy Mann all of WA. Preceded in death by his Wife Katherine, Parents, brothers Leo, William, Keith, Fred, Cress, Max and son-in-law Jack Fazel.
Funeral service will be 10:30 Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church 510 S. 33t Lincoln, NE 68510. Family to receive friends from 5-7 Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th St. Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Lustgarten Foundation 415 Crossways Park Drive Suite D Woodbury, NY 11797 or to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com