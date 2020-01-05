Thomas Ward Cookston, 90, passed away January 1, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born April 17, 1929 to Clarence and Grace (Norris) Cookston in Upton WY. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the USAF serving over 20 years. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeant Association, Tac Tank, 98 Air Refueling Squadron, VFW, DAV, and American Legion, Redeemer Lutheran Church as a voting member and elder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football and baseball where he played in the minor leagues.