Thomas W. Parks

November 16, 1930 - April 13, 2023

Thomas was born November 16, 1930 in Dorchester, Nebraska to Lorenzo and Lela (West) Parks. He graduated in 1948 from Dorchester High School. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1954. After that he attended Kansas State Veterinary School in Manhattan, Kansas. He worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 20 years before retiring.

He met the love of his life, Ruth McReynolds, and the two married. They celebrated 70 years together last December. Together they had three children, Wanda, Tanya, and Layne.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, all three children, grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Shane, Andy, Misty, and Tasha, along with great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation with family for Thomas will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.